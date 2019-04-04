Nationals' Victor Robles: Goes deep
Robles hit a solo home run in a 4-0 victory against the Mets on Thursday.
The 21-year-old continues to shy out of the ninth spot in the batting order. He is hitting .300 with two home runs and three RBI in six games this season. Robles had three homers in 66 plate appearances last year.
