Robles went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Robles took Edubray Ramos deep in the sixth inning, his 11th homer of the season. It was his second homer in as many games, and he also extended his modest hitting streak to five games. Though he's batting an unimpressive .241 through 278 plate appearances, Robles is on track to record a 20-20 season in his first full campaign in the major leagues.

