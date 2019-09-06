Robles went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Like all but one batter in Washington's lineup, Robles went hitless against Atlanta starter Max Fried, but he salvaged a productive evening with a 405-foot home run off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning. The long ball was the first for Robles since Aug. 18, a span of 15 games. The 22-year-old has quietly put together a well-rounded line this season, hitting .251 with 17 homers, 58 RBI, 77 runs scored and 24 steals in 134 games.

