Robles (hamstring) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
The 26-year-old made an early exit for Saturday's contest due to a hamstring issue, but his presence in the lineup a day later indicates it wasn't a serious concern. Robles is expected to open the season as Washington's primary center fielder but may need a strong start to retain the starting job.
