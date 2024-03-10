Watch Now:

Robles (hamstring) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The 26-year-old made an early exit for Saturday's contest due to a hamstring issue, but his presence in the lineup a day later indicates it wasn't a serious concern. Robles is expected to open the season as Washington's primary center fielder but may need a strong start to retain the starting job.

