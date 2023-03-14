Robles (knee) is starting in center field and batting seventh in Tuesday's spring game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Robles was diagnosed with a bruised knee after being carted off the field due to a collision with the outfield wall last week, but he's avoided any serious injuries and is back in action Tuesday. The 25-year-old has a .597 OPS across the past three seasons but has enjoyed a strong spring at the plate by going 6-for-17 with three doubles, a triple, three RBI and one run.