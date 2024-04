Robles (hamstring) will be placed on the injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Pirates, Grant Paulsen of MLB Network Radio reports.

Robles tweaked his left hamstring during Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh. While the results of his MRI are not yet in, it would appear the injury is serious enough to sideline the outfielder for at least the next week and a half. Jacob Young will replace Robles on the Nationals' roster.