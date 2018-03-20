Nationals' Victor Robles: Heads back to minors
Robles was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
General manager Mike Rizzo commented that Robles would only stay in the majors if he could play in a starting role. With Adam Eaton, Michael Taylor and Bryce Harper currently locked into the starting outfield, the Nationals will stay true to their word and send the stud prospect back to the minors. Robles hasn't played a single inning at Triple-A yet, but he batted .324 with three homers and 11 stolen bases in 37 games with Double-A Harrisburg last season. A strong start with Syracuse could help him push for big-league playing time soon.
