Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles went 3-for-7 with two RBI and a run over the past two games but will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Lane Adams will man center field and bat seventh in his place.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: On bench Thursday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Not starting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Reaches base three times in win•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: On base three times Saturday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Pops for four hits•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Wednesday's lineup•