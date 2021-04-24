Robles will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Robles finds himself on the bench for just the second time this season. He's hitting just .192/.333/.231 on the year, but the Nationals have so far seemed willing to let him play through his struggles. Andrew Stevenson will slide to center field in his absence, with Yadiel Hernandez starting in right.
