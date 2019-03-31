Robles went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Mets.

Robles needed only two games to collect the first home run of his career, as he took Noah Syndergaard deep during the third inning Saturday. The 21-year-old is 3-for-7 with a double and a home run through two games batting ninth for the Nationals.