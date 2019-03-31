Nationals' Victor Robles: Hits first home run
Robles went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Mets.
Robles needed only two games to collect the first home run of his career, as he took Noah Syndergaard deep during the third inning Saturday. The 21-year-old is 3-for-7 with a double and a home run through two games batting ninth for the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Hitting ninth•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Speed remains on full display•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Swipes sixth spring bag•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Could lead off when Eaton sits•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Locks up everyday job•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: On base three times against Cards•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...