Nationals' Victor Robles: Hits solo homer off bench
Robles went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 10-8 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.
The 21-year-old started the night on the bench for rest but entered the game in the fourth inning when Michael Taylor suffered an injury. He is hitting .258 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 23 runs and seven steals in 120 at-bats this year.
