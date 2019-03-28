Robles is hitting ninth on Opening Day against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This is actually a good thing for Robles' fantasy prospects, as he will have more opportunities to steal bases hitting in front of Adam Eaton (the leadoff hitter) than he would hitting in front of the pitcher. If Robles really impresses at the plate over the first couple months, he could move up to the top of the order, but he should stick at the ninth spot for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories