Nationals' Victor Robles: Hitting ninth
Robles is hitting ninth on Opening Day against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
This is actually a good thing for Robles' fantasy prospects, as he will have more opportunities to steal bases hitting in front of Adam Eaton (the leadoff hitter) than he would hitting in front of the pitcher. If Robles really impresses at the plate over the first couple months, he could move up to the top of the order, but he should stick at the ninth spot for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Speed remains on full display•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Swipes sixth spring bag•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Could lead off when Eaton sits•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Locks up everyday job•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: On base three times against Cards•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Showing off wheels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...