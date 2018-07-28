Robles went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases for Triple-A Syracuse in Friday's win over Durham.

Playing his first game at Triple-A since early April, Robles showed no rust whatsoever in his return from an elbow injury. Juan Soto has rightly earned all the acclaim he's received so far this season, but don't forget that heading into 2018 it was Robles who was the top prospect in the Nats' system, and arguably in all of baseball. Barring a shocking deadline deal, expect the 21-year-old to be back up with the big club in September and pushing for a starting job in the majors next spring.