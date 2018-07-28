Nationals' Victor Robles: Huge return to Syracuse lineup
Robles went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases for Triple-A Syracuse in Friday's win over Durham.
Playing his first game at Triple-A since early April, Robles showed no rust whatsoever in his return from an elbow injury. Juan Soto has rightly earned all the acclaim he's received so far this season, but don't forget that heading into 2018 it was Robles who was the top prospect in the Nats' system, and arguably in all of baseball. Barring a shocking deadline deal, expect the 21-year-old to be back up with the big club in September and pushing for a starting job in the majors next spring.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Activated at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Moves rehab to short-season affiliate•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Sidelined for months•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Won't require surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...