Robles (undisclosed) is starting in center field for Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles, batting ninth.
Robles arrived in camp Saturday after missing the first several weeks for an undisclosed reason, and he'll be able to participate in the team's second exhibition game Monday. The 23-year-old was optimistic that he'll be ready to participate in the Nationals' season opener against the Yankees on Thursday, but it's still unclear whether he'll be game ready by then. However, it's encouraging that he's starting in Monday's exhibition game, and any potential absence to start the season is unlikely to last long.
