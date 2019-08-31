Robles (finger) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Robles was hit on his right hand while squaring around to bunt Friday, but X-rays were negative, with the extent of the damage being a broken fingernail. He will tough it out against righty Pablo Lopez and look to finish a strong month of August (.289/.375/.433, six steals) on a high note.

