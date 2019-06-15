Robles went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Robles plated a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly to left field, and he tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on a single to left. The 22-year-old outfielder entered the night 0-for-7 over his last two games, so it was nice to see him show some life at the dish.