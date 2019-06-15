Nationals' Victor Robles: Knocks in two
Robles went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Robles plated a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly to left field, and he tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on a single to left. The 22-year-old outfielder entered the night 0-for-7 over his last two games, so it was nice to see him show some life at the dish.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.