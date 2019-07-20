Robles went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

The young center fielder came through in the clutch with a game-tying homer off Atlanta closer Luke Jackson in the top of the ninth inning, only to see Fernando Rodney fall apart in the bottom half of the frame. Robles has now hit safely in nine straight games, slashing .361/.378/.639 over that stretch with four doubles, two homers, three steals, seven runs and nine RBI.

