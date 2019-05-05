Nationals' Victor Robles: Leads off while Eaton bats third
Robles will serve as the Nationals' leadoff man and start in center field Sunday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Robles will set the table for the Nationals for the third time this season, but this is the first occasion that he'll do so while normal leadoff man Adam Eaton is also included in the lineup. Due to a slew of key middle-of-the-lineup bats moving to the injured list of late, Eaton will bat third in the series finale. It's possible Eaton reclaims leadoff duties when Anthony Rendon (elbow) likely returns from the IL ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers, but Robles could still stick in the top half of the lineup with all of Juan Soto (back), Ryan Zimmerman (foot) and Matt Adams (shoulder) set to remain unavailable for the series in Milwaukee.
