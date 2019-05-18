Nationals' Victor Robles: Leaves after HBP
Robles departed Friday's game against the Cubs after being struck by a pitch on his left wrist, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Robles managed to remain in the contest for a few innings after getting beaned, but he was eventually replaced. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the issue is uncovered.
