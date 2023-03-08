Robles was carted off the field in the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers after he collided with the outfield wall, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The injury occurred when Robles tracked down a drive off the bat of Spencer Torkelson in center field. Robles attempted to walk off the injury, but he was unable to return to the dugout under his own power and was carted off. Expect the Nationals to provide an update on the nature of Robles' injury later Wednesday.