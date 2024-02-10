Robles heads into spring training as the Nationals' starter in center field, but he may not have a long leash with Dylan Crews and other top outfield prospects likely to make their major-league debuts in 2024, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Once a top prospect himself, Robles' offensive production has been on a steady decline since he slugged 17 homers with 28 steals in 2019, but he did come out of the gate hot last season (.302/.394/.372 slash line on May 3) before back trouble ruined the rest of his campaign. If the 26-year-old can stay healthy he's a strong defensive player, but the pressure will increase on his bat once the organization determines that younger options like Crews and James Wood are ready. Robles' potential upside in steals still gives him some appeal in deep fantasy formats, but he's nothing more than an endgame dart throw.