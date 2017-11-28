Nationals' Victor Robles: Likely ticketed for Triple-A
The Nationals plan to assign Robles to Triple-A Syracuse for the start of the 2018 season, the Washington Post reports.
He will take part in big-league camp, and will undoubtedly impress, especially in the outfield. However, the Nationals have three very capable major-league outfielders in Bryce Harper, Adam Eaton and Michael Taylor, who all figure to enter the year ahead of the toolsy prospect on the organizational depth chart. The Nationals would also benefit from holding Robles down for a little over a month in order to gain an extra year of control. These things typically have a way of working themselves out, and Robles is too talented to spend the majority of the year in the minors. He projects as a gold-glove caliber center fielder with the speed to steal 30-plus bases, the hit tool to eventually hit .280 or .290, and developing power that could eventually result in 20-plus home runs.
