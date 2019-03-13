Robles will be the Nationals' primary center fielder, but will sometimes shift over to right field to allow Michael Taylor to start in center, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

There was never much of a chance that Taylor would actually beat out Robles for the starting job, and now it seems like Taylor's starts will come at the expense of the oft-injured Adam Eaton, rather than Robles. The Nationals will be deploying Robles in right field in the coming days to get him acclimated out there. He has a cannon of an arm and his plus-plus speed should allow him to be an elite defensive right fielder.