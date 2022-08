Robles is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Robles will take a seat for the second time in three games and may be slipping behind Lane Thomas on the depth chart in center field. Washington previously had everyday spots in the outfield available for both players following the Aug. 2 deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego, but hot-hitting rookie Joey Meneses has seemingly since seized hold of the top job in right field.