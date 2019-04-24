Robles went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

His bases-loaded two-bagger in the third inning gave the Nats a lead they wouldn't relinquish, and the rookie took advantage of Drew Butera's arm to swipe his fourth and fifth bases of the year. Robles is looking increasingly comfortable at the plate and now sports a .278/.321/.506 slash line through 22 games.