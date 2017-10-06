Play

Robles is on the active roster for the NLDS against Chicago, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

Robles will serve as depth in the outfield as manager Dusty Baker elected to carry six outfielders for the series. During 13 major-league games, the 20-year-old has gone 6-for-24 (.250 average) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

