Nationals' Victor Robles: Makes NLDS roster
Robles is on the active roster for the NLDS against Chicago, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.
Robles will serve as depth in the outfield as manager Dusty Baker elected to carry six outfielders for the series. During 13 major-league games, the 20-year-old has gone 6-for-24 (.250 average) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Picks up first big-league hit•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Starting Sunday against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Officially joins Nationals•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Getting call to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Taking over Double-A•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Pops first Double-A homer Sunday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...