Roblies had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised right knee after exiting Sunday's win over the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Robles went 0-for-1 with a walk before being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning, and he was quickly replace by a pinch runner. The 24-year-old appears to have avoided a significant injury and should be considered day-to-day.