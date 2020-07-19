Robles (undisclosed) said Sunday, "I feel like I'm definitely going to be ready for Opening Day if possible," Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The young outfielder reported to the team facility Saturday after missing the first couple weeks of summer camp for unspecified reasons, but he clearly hopes he'll be ready for Thursday's season opener against the Yankees. Robles took part in workouts Saturday and is scheduled to receive some at-bats during a simulated game Sunday. The expanded 30-man roster provides the Nationals some wiggle room to include Robles on the initial roster, even if he isn't 100 percent ready. Regardless, any potential absence is unlikely to last long for the 23-year-old. Once fully cleared, he's set to be the everyday starter in center field after posting a .255/.326/.419 slash line with 17 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 2019.