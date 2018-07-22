Nationals' Victor Robles: Moves rehab to short-season affiliate
Robles (elbow) transferred his rehab assignment to short-season Auburn on Saturday and went 1-for-4 in the affiliate's 4-0 win over State College.
Robles has appeared in 13 rehab games in a total, batting .343 with six stolen bases in those contests. He played all nine innings in center field Saturday and should soon be ready to test himself against higher-level competition before settling back into an everyday role for Triple-A Syracuse. A return to the big club this season isn't out of the question for the 21-year-old, though that seems most likely to happen when rosters expand in September.
