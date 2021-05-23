Robles (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 20, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said earlier in the day the team planned to wait until Tuesday before making a roster decision, but going through with the move Sunday will potentially allow for a quicker activation since the transaction can only be backdated up to three days. As a result, Robles will be eligible to return next Sunday versus the Brewers, if he's healthy. Andrew Stevenson figures to see significant reps in center field in the meantime for the Nationals.