Robles (back) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Robles resumed baseball activities last week and should soon be able to return to live competition at one of the Nationals' minor-league affiliates if he's able to avoid further setbacks. He's been on the shelf since May 8 because of a lingering back injury.
