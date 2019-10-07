Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Game 4 lineup
Robles (hamstring) is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers for Game 4 of the NLDS.
Robles left Game 2 on Friday after tweaking his hamstring. He was available off the bench for Game 3 on Sunday but did not make an appearance. Michael Taylor again gets the nod in center field in his absence.
