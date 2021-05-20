Robles (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Robles suffered a right ankle injury in Wednesday's win over the Cubs and was slated to undergo X-rays. The results of his tests aren't yet known, but Andrew Stevenson will take over in center field and bat ninth.
