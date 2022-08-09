site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-victor-robles-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Robles is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Robles went 0-for-4 with a couple strikeouts in Monday's game, so he will be held out Tuesday for the second time in three days. Lane Thomas will cover center field in Robles' place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read