Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Robles isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Robles went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll get a breather for the second time in the last three games. Lane Thomas will take over in center field and bat seventh.
