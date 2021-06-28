Robles (knee) isn't starting Monday against the Mets.
Robles left Sunday's win over the Marlins with an injury, and he was diagnosed with a bruised right knee after he had X-rays that came back negative. Manager Dave Martinez said that the center fielder is still sore, but he's doing better than the team expected. The 24-year-old will try to run and take swings in the cage prior to the game, and he could be available off the bench if needed, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. Gerardo Parra will start in center field and bat seventh.