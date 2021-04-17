Robles isn't starting Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Robles will be out of the lineup for the first time this year after he went 1-for-11 with a walk and six strikeouts in the last four games. Andrew Stevenson will take over in center field Saturday, batting sixth.
