Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Robles enters Sunday having started all but one game this season, and he still played over five innings during that game as an injury replacement. The 21-year-old will take a day off as he is 1-for-13 with two walks over the last four games. Michael Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth in the series finale.

