Robles is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Robles will receive a day off after starting the past nine games, and he had a .367/.412/.467 slash line with three doubles, six RBI and six runs during that stretch. Lane Thomas will start in center field Sunday.
