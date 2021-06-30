site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Victor Robles: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Robles isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays.
Robles hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, but he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. Gerardo Parra will start in center field and bat seventh.
