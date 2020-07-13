Robles (undisclosed) has yet to be cleared for workouts, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
It's unknown whether Robles had a positive COVID-19 test or came into contact with someone who tested positive, but either way the speedy outfielder hasn't been able to participate in summer camp. If Robles isn't ready for Opening Day, Michael Taylor would step in as the starting center fielder.
