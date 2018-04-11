Nationals' Victor Robles: Officially diagnosed with hyperextended elbow
Robles has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left elbow and will be reevaluated Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals will wait for the swelling in Robles' injured elbow to go down before taking another look. Robles suffered the injury Monday on a dive for a flyball at Triple-A Syracuse, but early signs are that he avoided major damage to his elbow. Once he goes in for re-examination, there should be a firmer timetable for Robles' return.
More News
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Avoids serious injury•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Exits with apparent injury Monday•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Heads back to minors•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Opening Day bench role not an option•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Could benefit from injuries•
-
Nationals' Victor Robles: Likely ticketed for Triple-A•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...