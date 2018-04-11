Robles has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left elbow and will be reevaluated Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals will wait for the swelling in Robles' injured elbow to go down before taking another look. Robles suffered the injury Monday on a dive for a flyball at Triple-A Syracuse, but early signs are that he avoided major damage to his elbow. Once he goes in for re-examination, there should be a firmer timetable for Robles' return.