Nationals' Victor Robles: On base three times against Cards
Robles went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Hitting leadoff for the Nats, the 21-year-old was caught stealing for the first time in four attempts this spring, although manager Dave Martinez said after the game he thought Robles was safe and would have challenged the call in a real game. The club's No. 1 fantasy prospect, and the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball, also impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic Thursday -- scheduled for a day off, he instead talked his way into a B game specifically so he could work on his bunting. He's now slashing .381/.481/.571 through 21 at-bats, and while Michael Taylor is also enjoying a strong start to spring training, Robles should be considered the favorite to start in center field Opening Day.
