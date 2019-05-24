Robles went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

The 22-year-old snapped an 0-for-12 skid with the performance, and his slash line now sits at a mediocre .244/.311/.436. The steals was Robles' first since May 6, but he now has nine on the year in 12 attempts to go along with eight homers, 17 RBI and 31 runs scored through 49 games, solid production for his first full big-league campaign.