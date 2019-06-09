Robles is not starting Sunday against against San Diego.

Robles' off days have picked up in recent days, as he sits for the third time in the last 12 games. That slight downtick in playing time can be explained by his recent slump, as he's hit an unimpressive .183/.324/.300 over his last 19 games. Gerardo Parra gets the call in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories