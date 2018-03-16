General manager Mike Rizzo reported Thursday that the Nationals would not consider placing Robles on the Opening Day roster in a bench role, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rizzo's comments aren't overly surprising, as it's fair to assume that the Nationals would like to see their top prospect receive consistent at-bats during the upcoming campaign. That said, the possibility remains that Robles could occupy a starting outfield spot to begin the season if either Adam Eaton (knee) or Michael Taylor (side) are forced to begin the year on the disabled list. But based on the general manager's comments, if both Eaton and Taylor are active on Opening Day, it appears that Robles is destined to begin the 2018 season in the minor leagues until an everyday opening in the majors presents itself.