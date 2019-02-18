Nationals' Victor Robles: Option for ninth spot
Robles could hit ninth in a "second leadoff" role this season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 21-year-old is big-league ready and prepared for an everyday role, though the Nationals don't yet fully trust his bat despite an impressive .288/.348/.525 line in 21 games last season. Batting ninth will give him opportunities to run and leave him in position to be driven in by Washington's best hitters, but the lost at-bats that come with hitting so late in the order would be a fairly significant negative.
