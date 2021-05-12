Robles is not starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com of reports.

The center fielder went enjoyed a 3-for-4 May 8 performance but has not reached base in seven plate appearances since. 2021 has been an overall struggle at the plate for Robles, but his defense will keep him locked-in as the primary center fielder for the foreseeable future. Andrew Stevenson fills in for Robles in center Wednesday.