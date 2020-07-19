Robles (undisclosed) participated in workouts Saturday and is scheduled to receive some at-bats during a simulated game Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old was absent for the first couple weeks of summer training, but he was able to report to the team facility this weekend. There's less than a week until Opening Day, so Robles may not have enough time to reach full game readiness for the matchup with the Yankees on Thursday. However, the expanded 30-man roster to begin the season could allow him to remain with the team, even if he's somewhat limited out of the gate.