Nationals' Victor Robles: Picks up first big-league hit
Robles went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
Making his first big-league start, the Nats' No. 1 fantasy prospect also collected his first hit and first RBI in the majors. The 20-year-old may pick up some additional starts down the stretch now that the club has clinched the NL East crown, but Robles won't be a regular in the lineup until at least next season.
